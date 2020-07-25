Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target Raised to $440.00 at UBS Group

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $385.00 to $440.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TMO. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $413.83.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $406.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $365.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $420.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.89, for a total value of $6,997,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,946 shares in the company, valued at $103,198,655.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $9,990,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,553,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,500 shares of company stock worth $24,843,600. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at $606,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.5% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 51.2% in the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 1,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 27.3% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 191 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

