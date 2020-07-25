Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.90 EPS

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) issued its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.90, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $73.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.52 million.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TMP traded down $0.85 on Friday, reaching $64.43. The company had a trading volume of 31,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,616. Tompkins Financial has a twelve month low of $53.32 and a twelve month high of $93.66.

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tompkins Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Tompkins Financial Corporation operates as a community-based financial services company that provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

Featured Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.