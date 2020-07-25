TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Price Target Increased to $18.50 by Analysts at JMP Securities

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) had its price objective upped by JMP Securities from $18.00 to $18.50 in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of TPG Specialty Lending from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TPG Specialty Lending from $22.50 to $16.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of TPG Specialty Lending from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of TPG Specialty Lending from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TPG Specialty Lending presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.07.

Shares of TSLX stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $17.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. TPG Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.03.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. TPG Specialty Lending had a net margin of 23.65% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $66.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. TPG Specialty Lending’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TPG Specialty Lending will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This is a positive change from TPG Specialty Lending’s previous dividend of $0.39. TPG Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TPG Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in TPG Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in TPG Specialty Lending by 17.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TPG Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in TPG Specialty Lending by 8.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. 58.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TPG Specialty Lending

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

