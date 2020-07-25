Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $155.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $145.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tractor Supply from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $130.36.

Tractor Supply stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.53. 1,622,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,164,424. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.04 and its 200-day moving average is $104.07. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $63.89 and a 12 month high of $154.48. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.28. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 14,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total value of $1,768,984.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,508,979.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory A. Sandfort sold 5,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $614,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 266,980 shares of company stock worth $28,363,161 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 236.5% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 83,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,068,000 after acquiring an additional 59,022 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 27,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 116,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,340,000 after acquiring an additional 59,769 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

