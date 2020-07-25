Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $155.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $145.00.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tractor Supply from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $130.36.
Tractor Supply stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.53. 1,622,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,164,424. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.04 and its 200-day moving average is $104.07. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $63.89 and a 12 month high of $154.48. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.
In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 14,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total value of $1,768,984.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,508,979.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory A. Sandfort sold 5,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $614,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 266,980 shares of company stock worth $28,363,161 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 236.5% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 83,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,068,000 after acquiring an additional 59,022 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 27,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 116,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,340,000 after acquiring an additional 59,769 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tractor Supply Company Profile
Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
