Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Increased to $170.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $135.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tractor Supply from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tractor Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Tractor Supply from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $130.36.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $146.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,622,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,424. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.04 and a 200 day moving average of $104.07. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $63.89 and a twelve month high of $154.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.28. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 14,706 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total value of $1,768,984.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,508,979.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory A. Sandfort sold 5,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $614,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,544 shares in the company, valued at $8,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 266,980 shares of company stock worth $28,363,161 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

