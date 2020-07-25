Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.15-1.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.30-2.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.19 billion.Tractor Supply also updated its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.15-1.35 EPS.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $146.53 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $63.89 and a one year high of $154.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.04 and a 200 day moving average of $104.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.28. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Northcoast Research cut Tractor Supply from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $130.36.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $94,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,287 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory A. Sandfort sold 5,854 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $614,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 266,980 shares of company stock worth $28,363,161 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

