Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.15-1.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.30-2.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.19 billion.Tractor Supply also updated its Q3 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 1.15-1.35 EPS.
Tractor Supply stock opened at $146.53 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $63.89 and a one year high of $154.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.04 and a 200 day moving average of $104.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.28. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $94,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,287 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory A. Sandfort sold 5,854 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $614,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 266,980 shares of company stock worth $28,363,161 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
About Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
Further Reading: Market Timing
Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.