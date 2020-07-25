Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson lowered Trade Desk from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $310.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Trade Desk from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trade Desk from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $333.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Trade Desk from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $171.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trade Desk currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $302.57.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $426.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 956,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,745. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 171.13, a P/E/G ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $409.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.24. Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $136.00 and a 52 week high of $475.67.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.81. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $160.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, insider Vivian Yang sold 3,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.22, for a total transaction of $933,719.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,226,051.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.22, for a total value of $340,032.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,785 shares in the company, valued at $8,716,082.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 334,119 shares of company stock worth $103,231,019 over the last 90 days. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 770.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. 69.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

