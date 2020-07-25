Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Given New $140.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price target increased by MKM Partners from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TRV. TheStreet upgraded Travelers Companies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. William Blair upgraded Travelers Companies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Travelers Companies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $127.88.

Shares of TRV traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,501,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89. Travelers Companies has a 1-year low of $76.99 and a 1-year high of $153.65.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

