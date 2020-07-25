Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Now Covered by Analysts at Barrington Research

Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $7.50 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Travelzoo from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

TZOO traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.78. The stock had a trading volume of 169,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.98 million, a P/E ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.00. Travelzoo has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $14.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TZOO. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Travelzoo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Travelzoo by 174.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Travelzoo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Travelzoo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Travelzoo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. 37.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.