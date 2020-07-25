Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trivago from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Trivago from $1.80 to $1.90 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Trivago in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2.05 price objective on shares of Trivago in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Trivago from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.26.

Shares of TRVG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.67. The company had a trading volume of 496,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,746. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.04. The stock has a market cap of $587.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.35. Trivago has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $5.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $154.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.01 million. Trivago had a positive return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 26.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that Trivago will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trivago in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,679,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trivago by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 18,012 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trivago in the 4th quarter worth approximately $512,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trivago by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 92,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 36,057 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trivago in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. 10.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trivago

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

