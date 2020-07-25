Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Holdings Trimmed by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank reduced its position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,679 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial accounts for 1.2% of Ledyard National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $8,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 607,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,826,000 after acquiring an additional 20,479 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter worth $2,310,000. Parkside Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 70,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in Truist Financial by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

TFC traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.74. 3,966,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,211,342. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.45. Truist Financial Corporation has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.55.

In other news, insider Ellen Koebler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $319,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,982.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $152,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,010 shares in the company, valued at $445,798.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,639,169 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.