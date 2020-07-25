Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TWST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock traded down $2.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.64. 346,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.26 and a current ratio of 8.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.29 and its 200 day moving average is $33.86. Twist Bioscience has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $60.96.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.10). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 71.31% and a negative net margin of 222.66%. The company had revenue of $19.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.93) earnings per share. Twist Bioscience’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Twist Bioscience will post -3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 14,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $569,925.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 774,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,424,471.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick John Finn sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $65,352.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,695.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,622 shares of company stock valued at $9,896,144 in the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWST. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

