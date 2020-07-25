Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Argus

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective lifted by Argus from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Twitter to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Twitter to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.95.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.54. 22,880,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,768,300. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a PE ratio of -27.40 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.67. Twitter has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 12.29 and a quick ratio of 11.93.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.24). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $683.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twitter will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 5,250 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 26,305 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total transaction of $747,588.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,334 shares of company stock valued at $2,715,386 in the last ninety days. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the first quarter worth about $25,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 122.2% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 430.1% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 986 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Twitter during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Twitter by 254.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

