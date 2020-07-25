Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

TWTR has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a report on Monday, April 27th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Vertical Group upgraded shares of Twitter to a positive rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.95.

Get Twitter alerts:

TWTR stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.54. 22,880,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,768,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a current ratio of 12.29. The firm has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.40 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.67. Twitter has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $45.85.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.24). The company had revenue of $683.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.05 million. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twitter will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $290,312.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $62,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,334 shares of company stock worth $2,715,386 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth $224,219,000. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at $36,840,000. AO Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at $30,700,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Twitter by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 16,142,958 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $396,471,000 after buying an additional 888,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Twitter by 1,370.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 910,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $22,355,000 after buying an additional 848,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.