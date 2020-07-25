Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at SunTrust Banks

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective boosted by SunTrust Banks from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TWTR. Cfra raised shares of Twitter from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.95.

Shares of TWTR stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.54. 22,880,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,768,300. The stock has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.40 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.67. Twitter has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 12.29 and a quick ratio of 11.93.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.24). The firm had revenue of $683.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.05 million. Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twitter will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $290,312.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $238,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,334 shares of company stock worth $2,715,386 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter worth $2,468,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 430.1% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 986 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

