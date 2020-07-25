Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) PT Raised to $36.00 at MKM Partners

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price hoisted by MKM Partners from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. MKM Partners currently has a neutral rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TWTR. Oppenheimer began coverage on Twitter in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research raised Twitter to a positive rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. TheStreet lowered Twitter from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Twitter from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Vertical Group raised Twitter to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.95.

TWTR traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,880,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,768,300. Twitter has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The stock has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.67. The company has a current ratio of 12.29, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.24). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The firm had revenue of $683.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Twitter will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew Derella sold 26,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total value of $747,588.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $62,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,334 shares of company stock valued at $2,715,386. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Twitter in the first quarter valued at about $2,468,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in Twitter by 430.1% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 986 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Twitter in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Twitter by 122.2% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

