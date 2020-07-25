Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the social networking company’s stock.

TWTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Twitter from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. China International Capital lowered their price target on Twitter from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised Twitter from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Vertical Group upgraded Twitter to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Twitter from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.95.

TWTR traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.54. 22,880,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,768,300. The firm has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.40 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.72 and its 200 day moving average is $31.67. The company has a quick ratio of 11.93, a current ratio of 12.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Twitter has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $45.85.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($1.24). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The business had revenue of $683.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twitter will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $62,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $287,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,334 shares of company stock valued at $2,715,386 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 122.2% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in Twitter by 430.1% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 986 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Twitter in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Twitter by 254.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

