Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Twitter from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.95.

Shares of TWTR stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.54. 22,880,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,768,300. Twitter has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $45.85. The company has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 11.93, a current ratio of 12.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.67.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.24). The firm had revenue of $683.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.05 million. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Twitter will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $238,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $290,312.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,334 shares of company stock valued at $2,715,386. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Twitter by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Twitter by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Twitter by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 165,044 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 26,499 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Twitter by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 264,705 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 155,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

