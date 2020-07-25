Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Stock Position Lowered by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,226 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 6,103 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 216.8% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.18. 16,864,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,131,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.17. Uber Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $45.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.07 billion, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.19.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.15. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 71.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies Inc will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $1,753,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,051,000.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $4,814,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 542,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,977,620 in the last 90 days. 8.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. DA Davidson upgraded Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wolfe Research raised Uber Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.86.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.