UGI (NYSE:UGI) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

UGI (NYSE:UGI) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on UGI. Zacks Investment Research lowered UGI from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays raised UGI from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of UGI in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on UGI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.75.

NYSE:UGI traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.83. 946,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,499. UGI has a twelve month low of $21.75 and a twelve month high of $52.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.90.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. UGI had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UGI will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.89%.

In other news, CEO John L. Walsh acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.80 per share, with a total value of $238,400.00. Also, CFO Thaddeus J. Jastrzebski acquired 7,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $247,018.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of UGI by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 315,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,031,000 after buying an additional 169,286 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of UGI by 4.2% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of UGI by 40.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 114,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 33,090 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of UGI by 20.6% during the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 177,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 30,300 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of UGI by 18.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,998,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,547,000 after purchasing an additional 309,417 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

