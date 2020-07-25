Unilever (NYSE:UN) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever (NYSE:UN) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. DZ Bank cut shares of Unilever from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Unilever from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Unilever from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Unilever presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.00.

UN stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.62. 1,852,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,963. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.91. Unilever has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $63.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Unilever in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Unilever in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,527,000. Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 19.5% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Unilever by 40.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 7.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

