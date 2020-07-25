Unilever (NYSE:UN) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever (NYSE:UN) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. DZ Bank cut shares of Unilever from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Unilever from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Unilever from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Unilever presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.00.
UN stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.62. 1,852,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,963. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.91. Unilever has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $63.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.51.
About Unilever
Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.
Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.