Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Position Reduced by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank lowered its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,657 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 67,881 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,568 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Union Pacific from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Argus boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.26.

Shares of UNP traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,682,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.17. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $188.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,477,548.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $774,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,730,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

