Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,978 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,302,925,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 116.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,475,928 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $913,360,000 after buying an additional 3,478,627 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Union Pacific by 12.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,301,544 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,427,490,000 after buying an additional 2,783,001 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 102.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,746,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $528,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 170.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,898,088 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $431,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,626 shares in the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $193.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.26.

UNP stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $176.12. 2,682,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,196,970. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $188.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,934 shares in the company, valued at $12,477,548.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $774,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,730,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.