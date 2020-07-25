Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Given New $198.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on UNP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised shares of Union Pacific from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $176.26.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $176.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,682,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196,970. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $119.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.17. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,477,548.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $774,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,730,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in Union Pacific by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 5,110 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

