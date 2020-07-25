Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on UNP. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $176.26.

NYSE:UNP traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $176.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,682,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $188.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.17.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $774,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,730,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,477,548.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNP. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

