USDX Hits Market Capitalization of $623,360.13 (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. In the last week, USDX has traded 2% higher against the dollar. One USDX coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001725 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX has a total market cap of $623,360.13 and approximately $1,181.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000094 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002676 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000060 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000155 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000086 BTC.

USDX Coin Profile

USDX (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,675 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

USDX Coin Trading

USDX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

