Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target Raised to $77.00 at Piper Sandler

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Valero Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $110.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Valero Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Cfra cut Valero Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.14.

NYSE VLO traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $57.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,978,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,958,379. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Valero Energy has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The company has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.57 and a beta of 1.96.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.49. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

