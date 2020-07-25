Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stake Reduced by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 1.4% of Ledyard National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $10,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,148,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.90. 1,021,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,925,304. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.07. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

