Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by FCG Advisors LLC

FCG Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 331,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises 10.2% of FCG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. FCG Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $39,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 689.7% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded down $1.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.07. The company had a trading volume of 402,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,405. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $74.19 and a 12-month high of $133.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.95.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Read More: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.