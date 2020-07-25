Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $8,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 80.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,051,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482,477 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 137.3% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,075,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,835,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985,864 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $36,708,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,698.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,204,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 30,601,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,713 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.00. 2,679,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,896,459. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.28. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

