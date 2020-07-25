Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Reduced by FCG Advisors LLC

FCG Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 954,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,209 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 9.7% of FCG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. FCG Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $37,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,568,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,944,000 after buying an additional 2,414,033 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,045,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,763,000 after buying an additional 6,860,115 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,665,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,311,000 after buying an additional 1,727,198 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,524,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,775,000 after buying an additional 9,740,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,275,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,012,000 after buying an additional 3,323,633 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $40.35. The stock had a trading volume of 6,137,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,967,012. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $44.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.52.

