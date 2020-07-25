Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,568,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,414,033 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 8.1% of Creative Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,814,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.33. 237,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,065,094. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.54.

