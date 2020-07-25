Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Holdings Increased by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 2.5% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $8,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 11,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period.

Shares of VGT stock traded down $3.67 on Friday, reaching $280.86. 1,299,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,621. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $179.45 and a 1 year high of $294.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $276.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.29.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

