Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stake Lessened by FCG Advisors LLC

FCG Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 59.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,782 shares during the period. FCG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $69,119,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 39.5% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 542,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,261,000 after buying an additional 153,614 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 429,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,611,000 after buying an additional 62,664 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 416,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,360,000 after buying an additional 37,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 400,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,904,000 after buying an additional 31,454 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGT traded down $3.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $280.86. 1,299,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,066,621. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.29. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $179.45 and a 12 month high of $294.94.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

