Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FCG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 43,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 14,196 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VO traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.26. 1,110,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,990. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.45. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $110.05 and a 52-week high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.