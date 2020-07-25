Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $6,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 653.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 171.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOT traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.03. The company had a trading volume of 135,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,124. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.07 and a fifty-two week high of $177.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.75.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

