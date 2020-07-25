Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Bought by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOE. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,422,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,657,000 after purchasing an additional 806,228 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $33,131,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,240,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,531,000 after purchasing an additional 319,680 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 70.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 568,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,452,000 after purchasing an additional 235,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,948,000.

VOE stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.34. 324,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,210. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $67.66 and a 1 year high of $122.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.47.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

