Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by FCG Advisors LLC

FCG Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. FCG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 149.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,604,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $911,336,000 after buying an additional 1,350,174 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,701,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,451,794. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.57. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $55.58 and a 52-week high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

