Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Position Raised by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 1,412.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $81,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,199,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,702. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.84. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $62.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

