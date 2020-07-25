Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by FCG Advisors LLC

FCG Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. FCG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,487,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,340,000 after buying an additional 2,160,175 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,001,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,185,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,590 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,053,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,580,000 after purchasing an additional 607,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,593,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.23. The company had a trading volume of 541,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,591. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $95.51 and a 12-month high of $170.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.81 and its 200-day moving average is $142.91.

