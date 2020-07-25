Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Bought by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,164,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,543,000 after buying an additional 42,396 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,677,000 after acquiring an additional 461,179 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 886,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,169,000 after purchasing an additional 17,942 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 882,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 499,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,065,000 after purchasing an additional 234,212 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $206.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,358. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.58. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.28 and a fifty-two week high of $212.89.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

