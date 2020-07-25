Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Holdings Lifted by Mosaic Family Wealth LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,795 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 0.9% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BND. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 310.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,247,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 547,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,925,000 after buying an additional 117,667 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $784,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BND traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.17. 2,980,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,337,884. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $76.49 and a 52-week high of $89.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.51.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.