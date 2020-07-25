Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Stake Lifted by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 125.5% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 358.6% in the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BND traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,980,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,337,884. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $76.49 and a 52 week high of $89.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.20 and its 200 day moving average is $86.51.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Recommended Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.