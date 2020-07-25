Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Increased by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.2% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 73,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,061,000 after acquiring an additional 28,167 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,685,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 11,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 76,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $1.27 on Friday, hitting $162.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,358,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,766,286. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.31.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

