Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by FCG Advisors LLC

FCG Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 81.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,088 shares during the quarter. FCG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,511,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $320,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 344.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 10,594 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 987,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,743,661. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.19 and its 200 day moving average is $73.42. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $53.70 and a 1-year high of $83.23.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

