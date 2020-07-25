Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Mosaic Family Wealth LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 133,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,298 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 5.5% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $13,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of VTV stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.58. 2,013,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,862,240. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.55 and a fifty-two week high of $121.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.74.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

