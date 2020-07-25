Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Holdings Trimmed by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Varian Medical Systems accounts for approximately 1.6% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Varian Medical Systems worth $5,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VAR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 19.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,355,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,063,143,000 after buying an additional 1,718,654 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 156.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,503,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $154,332,000 after purchasing an additional 917,948 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at $89,018,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at $78,914,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $107,285,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

Varian Medical Systems stock traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,976. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.17 and its 200 day moving average is $123.93. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 46.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.62 and a 52-week high of $150.06.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $794.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VAR shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $171.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Varian Medical Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price (down from $147.00) on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Varian Medical Systems from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Varian Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.78.

Varian Medical Systems Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.