Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Receives $42.81 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.81.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ventas from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ventas from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ventas from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ventas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Get Ventas alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTR. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 398,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,001,000 after buying an additional 6,501 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Ventas by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 48,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,819,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VTR traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $35.77. 1,939,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,853,382. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.82. Ventas has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Ventas had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 19.80%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Ventas’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ventas will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.