Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) is Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s 4th Largest Position

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co lowered its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics makes up about 4.1% of Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $11,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 70,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 742.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRSK. Bank of America reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.00.

Shares of VRSK traded down $0.85 on Friday, reaching $179.78. 520,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,337. The firm has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.61 and a 12 month high of $183.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.46.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $689.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 34.93% and a net margin of 18.23%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 24.66%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total value of $769,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 16,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.34, for a total value of $2,752,442.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,965,569.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

