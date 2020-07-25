VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Receives $66.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of VF from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of VF from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of VF in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of VF from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of VF in a report on Wednesday, June 10th.

In related news, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 10,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total value of $697,012.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,217.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Benno O. Dorer acquired 1,592 shares of VF stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.09 per share, with a total value of $102,031.28. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in VF by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,121,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,196,317,000 after purchasing an additional 575,617 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in VF by 110.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,025,181 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,028,881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,992,243 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in VF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,178,251 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $604,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462,714 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in VF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,990,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $540,291,000 after purchasing an additional 804,608 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in VF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,444,985 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $239,841,000 after acquiring an additional 64,096 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VFC traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,600,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.22. VF has a one year low of $45.07 and a one year high of $100.25.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. VF had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 6.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VF will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

